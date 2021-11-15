NEXT.coin (NEXT) Market Cap Tops $1.22 Million

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,280.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $670.23 or 0.01042659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.82 or 0.00273514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00248142 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00059290 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000920 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011277 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00027664 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

