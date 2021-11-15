Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.81. 16,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,346,973. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.89 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.01%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.43.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

