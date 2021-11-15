Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.33. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Carter Bankshares.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on CARE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Shares of CARE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30. Carter Bankshares has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 24,513 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Carter Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $831,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in Carter Bankshares by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 86,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 37,390 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth $2,221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carter Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carter Bankshares (CARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.