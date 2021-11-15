DZ Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €48.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €48.00 ($56.47) price target from stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

IFXA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.89 ($50.46).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

