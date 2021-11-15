RTL Group (EBR:RTL) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

RTL Group (EBR:RTL) has been assigned a €63.00 ($74.12) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays set a €57.50 ($67.65) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €55.10 ($64.82).

RTL Group has a 1-year low of €59.84 ($70.40) and a 1-year high of €76.02 ($89.44).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

