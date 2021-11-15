UBS Group Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) a €124.00 Price Target

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been assigned a €124.00 ($145.88) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €104.45 ($122.89).

Get Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of KBX stock traded down €3.84 ($4.52) on Monday, reaching €91.60 ($107.76). The stock had a trading volume of 471,310 shares. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €88.16 ($103.72) and a 1 year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €95.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of €98.77.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.