Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

FRA:PBB traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €11.09 ($13.05). 630,686 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.04. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a one year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.