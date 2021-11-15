Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €11.00 Price Target

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €11.00 ($12.94) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday.

FRA:PBB traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €11.09 ($13.05). 630,686 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.04. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a one year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a one year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

