Centric Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

IWF stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $304.01. 9,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,443,309. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $223.94 and a 1-year high of $306.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $288.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

