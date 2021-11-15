Burt Wealth Advisors Purchases 902 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 54,965,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,909,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,081 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 45,474,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Wit LLC now owns 41,000,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,226,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,862 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.06. The company had a trading volume of 47,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,997,271. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

