Centric Wealth Management Invests $2.25 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $696,224,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $256,370,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 87.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,306,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,307,000 after purchasing an additional 953,893 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $957,937,000 after purchasing an additional 921,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.12.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,100 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $378,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 29,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,960 over the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADI stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,121. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.98. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.50 and a 1 year high of $186.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.39%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

