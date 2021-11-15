1,600 Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Bought by Clarus Wealth Advisors

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 122.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 103,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 2,589 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.33, for a total transaction of $793,088.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,969.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock worth $5,175,507 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

SHW traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $329.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $331.50. The firm has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.37.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

