Short Interest in The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) Grows By 1,163.6%

The Coretec Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a growth of 1,163.6% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,008,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CRTG traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.08. 238,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,471. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $19.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.90. The Coretec Group has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.51.

The Coretec Group Company Profile

The Coretec Group, Inc is a technology-based solutions company. It is engaged in developing a portfolio of silicon-based products in energy-focused verticals, including electric vehicle and consumer batteries, solid-state lighting, and semiconductors, as well as 3D volumetric displays and printable electronics.

