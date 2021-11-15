Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Bought by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 9,635.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135,004 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $31,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELY traded up $0.81 on Monday, reaching $30.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,001. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.97. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

