Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Short Interest Update

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 274,300 shares, a growth of 1,038.2% from the October 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ACII stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,277. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 208.8% during the second quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,603 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

