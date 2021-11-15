Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Down 6.5%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) shares were down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.38 and last traded at $15.38. Approximately 1,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 174,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

The firm has a market cap of $592.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.79.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 92.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 30.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 42.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annexon by 36.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

