Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.74

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.73, with a volume of 160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.71.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,281,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

