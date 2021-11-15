Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) was up 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.93 and last traded at $10.85. Approximately 44,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,222,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.95 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDE. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,315,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter worth $17,287,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $7,947,000. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

