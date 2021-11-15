Analysts Expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings. Aspen Group posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, December 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aspen Group.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 14.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ASPU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

NASDAQ ASPU traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $4.71. 1,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,725. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.63. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 918,090 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,452,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after buying an additional 894,209 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 311,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 517.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares in the last quarter. 51.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

