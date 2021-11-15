Bitradio (BRO) Trading Down 14.2% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $102,623.20 and approximately $12.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00012093 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.61 or 0.00588996 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (CRYPTO:BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,633,982 coins and its circulating supply is 10,633,977 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

