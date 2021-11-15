Brokerages Expect Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.52 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce $5.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.55 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.94 billion to $22.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.56 billion to $22.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,944. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Avnet has a twelve month low of $28.19 and a twelve month high of $45.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the second quarter valued at about $31,821,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Avnet by 8,388.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 630,653 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after acquiring an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Avnet in the third quarter valued at about $22,726,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet by 29.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after acquiring an additional 585,606 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

