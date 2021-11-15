$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post sales of $28.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $567,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $10,381,885. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. 7,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,704. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

