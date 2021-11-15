$28.45 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post sales of $28.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.98 million. Berkeley Lights posted sales of $21.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full year sales of $90.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.00 million to $91.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $122.81 million, with estimates ranging from $119.57 million to $126.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.60.

In related news, Director James Rothman bought 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $567,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,000 shares of company stock worth $10,381,885. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.74. 7,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,704. Berkeley Lights has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 2.04.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.