Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,503 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,639 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden National Bank raised its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Home Depot by 23.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $372.63 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.41%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

