Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $34,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.89.

NYSE:TMO opened at $635.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $595.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $535.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $643.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.