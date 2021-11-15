Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 100.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 73.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $371.23 on Monday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $238.09 and a one year high of $372.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 42.40%.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.32.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

