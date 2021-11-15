Private Trust Co. NA Buys 45 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $289.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.87. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $208.08 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

