Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,992 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 654 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $12,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.00.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $93.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $256.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $55.56 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

