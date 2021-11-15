-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ earnings. Tenax Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenax Therapeutics.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

TENX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,926. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.07. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

