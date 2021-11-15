Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to post $0.70 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.65. Sysco posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 311.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

In other Sysco news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,464,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Sysco by 74.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 3.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at $46,145,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $76.84. 5,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,297. Sysco has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The company has a market cap of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.41.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

