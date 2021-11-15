$146.38 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce sales of $146.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.50 million and the highest is $148.15 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $559.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.