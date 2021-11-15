$146.38 Million in Sales Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to announce sales of $146.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.50 million and the highest is $148.15 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $559.74 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,541. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.