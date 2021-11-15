Font Price Reaches $2.16 (FONT)

Font (CURRENCY:FONT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Font has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,606.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Font has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Font coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.16 or 0.00003360 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Font alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00221377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00086706 BTC.

Font Profile

Font is a coin. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity . The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Font

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Font directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Font should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Font using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Font Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Font and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.