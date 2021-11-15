Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Shares Down 7.9%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)’s stock price dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.78 and last traded at $57.78. Approximately 696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.20.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 569.40% and a negative return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Morphic news, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 11,620 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.79 per share, with a total value of $659,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 5,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $328,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $663,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morphic by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $481,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $23,446,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile (NASDAQ:MORF)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

