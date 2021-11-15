SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Position Lifted by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.7% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.34. 18,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,284. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $51.95 and a one year high of $71.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.38.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

