LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Up 6.8%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.22 and last traded at $21.07. 15,264 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 610,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.72.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth approximately $5,678,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $8,696,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $13,236,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $7,570,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $252,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

