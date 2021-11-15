Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Shares Gap Down to $6.02

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.02, but opened at $5.83. Vista Oil & Gas shares last traded at $5.88, with a volume of 110 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vista Oil & Gas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.67 million, a P/E ratio of 55.09 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Vista Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 78.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 390.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at $249,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

