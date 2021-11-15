Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,616,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,762,000 after acquiring an additional 110,646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after buying an additional 51,466 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.9% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 92.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 26,011 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $44.20. The stock had a trading volume of 617 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,184. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.36. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

