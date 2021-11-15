Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.69

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.76, with a volume of 1192904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FVI. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.13.

The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.38.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

