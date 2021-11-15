3,220 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,220 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 2.5% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. now owns 4,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 22,047 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $53.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $245.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.28 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

