Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $59.76

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.76 and last traded at $59.76, with a volume of 643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $59.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHO. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 520.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

