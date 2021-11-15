Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.81

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.81 and last traded at $51.59, with a volume of 2861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

