Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) Short Interest Update

Cascade Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CAS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 283,100 shares, an increase of 1,438.6% from the October 14th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $507,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $668,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $873,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cascade Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $903,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAS remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Monday. 130,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,849. Cascade Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94.

Cascade Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus in the areas of financial services industry, such as asset management, consumer and business lending, commercial real estate tech and services, FinTech and business process outsourcing, and InsurTech and insurance services, as well as mortgage origination, housing services, and technology.

