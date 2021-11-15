Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Short Interest Update

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 347,600 shares, a growth of 1,664.5% from the October 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Synthetic Biologics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 4,779.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 842,785 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Synthetic Biologics during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. 4.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01.
About Synthetic Biologics
Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
