Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,935 shares during the quarter. Triumph Bancorp comprises approximately 1.1% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $14,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $932,939.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 16,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $1,860,000.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065 over the last ninety days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBK traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $127.84. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $129.19. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.01.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

