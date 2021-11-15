JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stake Boosted by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,447 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.9% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,625,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 70,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,831 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 850,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,265,000 after acquiring an additional 131,547 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $50.59. 2,116,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.71.

