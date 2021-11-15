Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Director Keith A.J. Macphail sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total transaction of C$724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,042 shares in the company, valued at C$24,847,984.08.

Shares of TSE NVA traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$7.23. 390,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -8.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.01. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$7.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NuVista Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.30.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

