Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 14.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last seven days, Rise has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Rise has a total market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $909.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rise Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,439,463 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rise is rise.vision . The official message board for Rise is medium.com/rise-vision . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

