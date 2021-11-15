BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives $135.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $135.10.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of BRP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC upgraded BRP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$120.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,549,000 after buying an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in BRP by 42.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,617,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,757,000 after purchasing an additional 478,167 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BRP by 449.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,806,000 after purchasing an additional 353,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in BRP by 126.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 324,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,092,000 after purchasing an additional 181,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.70. 1,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,058. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.72. BRP has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.85. BRP had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 209.67%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BRP will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 5.04%.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

