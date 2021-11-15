-$0.69 EPS Expected for Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oncorus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.67). Oncorus reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oncorus will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($2.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.16) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oncorus.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncorus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Oncorus by 205.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after buying an additional 744,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Oncorus by 10,777.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 461,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 457,177 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in Oncorus in the first quarter worth approximately $6,101,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Oncorus by 10.5% in the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,148,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,834,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oncorus by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 663,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 208,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.88. 13,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,448. Oncorus has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86. The firm has a market cap of $151.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

About Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

