Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $62.77 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce $62.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.05 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $58.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $244.70 million to $245.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $262.88 million, with estimates ranging from $256.49 million to $269.34 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 167.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 316,069 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6,464.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 140,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after buying an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the third quarter valued at $2,845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,114. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

