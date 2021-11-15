Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 605 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

SIX stock opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

