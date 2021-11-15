Gnosis Achieves Market Cap of $698.05 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for about $463.95 or 0.00721694 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market cap of $698.05 million and $7.98 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00051440 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00221377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010888 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00086706 BTC.

About Gnosis

Gnosis is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Buying and Selling Gnosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

